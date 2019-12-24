Share:

KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan must announce roadmap for development of Karachi on his proposed visit to city December 27, demanded Karachi Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman. In his earlier visits, PM Khan announced package of Rs 162 billion for city development but people are still staring materialising of his promise, he questioned. Citizens nearly 25 million population city have been braving multiple civic crises since last many years and the then governments and present rulers instead to deliver remained busy maligning each other, Hafiz Naeem lamented. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan should resolve problems of Karachi and stop game of point scoring, he advised. Poor infrastructure, sewerage and pipe water supply system, sanitation, power supply and many more civic problems are real mental agony of Karachi denizens.