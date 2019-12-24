Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the government had refused permission for a rally in Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27.

“The government has refused the permission to hold public rally at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi but the public rally will take place at Liaquat Bagh at any cost,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said the PPP will approach the courts for holding rally at Liaquat Bagh on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

He said that the government was not allowing PPP to observe death anniversary of its leader. “The government is frightened of people’s politics and is trying to silense every dissenting voice. The new Pakistan is not very different from India of extremist Narendra Modi,” he alleged.