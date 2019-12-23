Share:

Nadine Coyle to release new single ‘soon’

LOS ANGELES (CM): Nadine Coyle is releasing a new single ‘’soon’’. The former Girls Aloud singer took to Instagram to reveal she is to drop a new song, called ‘All That I Know’, and told fans they can pre-order the track now. She wrote: ‘’All That I Know...Coming soon. Xx Pre-order link in my bio.‘’While she didn’t confirm a date for the tune, on the Amazon website it states the song is ‘’expected 31 Jan 2020’’. Nadine recently returned to the spotlight with a stint on reality TV show ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’, and her fellow jungle campmate Kate Garraway was one of the first to pre-order Nadine’s new track. Replying to Nadine’s Instagram post, she wrote: ‘’Done!’’ The 34-year-old star last released a tune in May when she dropped song ‘Fool for Love’, which came nearly two years after she released single ‘Go To Work’ in September 2017. She dropped EP ‘Nadine’ in March 2018, almost eight years after releasing her debut studio album, ‘Insatiable’, which only reached a peak of number 47 in the UK charts. News of Nadine’s new single comes just a few months after Kimberley Walsh ruled out a Girls Aloud comeback anytime soon.

Ariana Grande drops live album

LOS ANGELES (GN): Ariana Grande has given fans any early Christmas present with the release of her 32-track live album, ‘k bye for now (swt live)’. The ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ hitmaker dropped the LP following her 100th show on the North American leg of her ‘Sweetener’ world tour at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The record is comprised of recordings from the concert series, which visited major cities including London, Copenhagen, Nashville, New York, and the pop superstar even produced her own vocals. As well as her back catalogue of hits, including tracks from recent albums ‘Thank U, Next’ and ‘Sweetener’, Ariana’s cover of ‘My Heart Belongs To Daddy’ by Cole Porter, the show’s interlude - which was performed by Marilyn Monroe in 1960’s ‘Let’s Make Love’ - features. The ‘Dangerous Woman’ hitmaker had given an update on the album ahead of her show in Jacksonville in her home state of Florida earlier this month. She wrote: ‘’love u hello !been prepping these vocals for the live album / listening to first pass mixes & am so excited. vocal producing everything myself, johnny’s been producing all the band parts ! deadline is soon so jus saying hello and love u and miss u. see u tonight, jacksonville ‘’ Meanwhile, the 26-year-old singer recently slammed a Twitter user for suggesting she used autotune to tweak her vocals when performing, insisting singing is her ‘’thing’’ and a ‘’gift’’ that she could prove anywhere.