Rawalpindi-A court on Monday granted police three-day of physical remand of an accused allegedly involved in putting mobile cameras in washrooms of a government-run hospital in Bagha Sheikhan, informed sources on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Amir, the lab assistant, they said. Earlier, Rawat police booked Amir, lady doctor Farah and two unknown persons under sections 354/C-292 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of Kareem Gull, the father of victim girl.

According to sources, a police team, headed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Zahoor, produced the accused Amir before the court of area magistrate Rizwan Hussain Sheikh and sought five-day physical remand for interrogating him.