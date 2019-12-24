Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews tweeted on Tuesday, thanking Pakistan, the Special Service Group and all other security forces for ensuring safe cricket in Pakistan. 

Pakistan celebrated the homecoming of Test cricket by winning the second of the two-match series played in Karachi. Taking the series by 1-0, this was the first win for Pakistan in a decade with 263-run win.  