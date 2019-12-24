Share:

Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews tweeted on Tuesday, thanking Pakistan, the Special Service Group and all other security forces for ensuring safe cricket in Pakistan.

Thank you Pakistan for the great hospitality and excellent security.We were looked after so well and we felt safe as anywhere else in the world.Thanks to SSG and all the forces for ensuring our safety.Pakistan is safe for cricket pic.twitter.com/DlLVUOqT6v — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) December 24, 2019

Pakistan celebrated the homecoming of Test cricket by winning the second of the two-match series played in Karachi. Taking the series by 1-0, this was the first win for Pakistan in a decade with 263-run win.