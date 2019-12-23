Share:

Islamabad/Rawalpindi-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations has suspended station house officer of police station Margalla on charges of misconduct and inefficiency while discharging official duties, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

A notification in this regard has also been issued, he said.

According to him, SSP (Operations) Islamabad Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has placed SHO PS Margalla Inspector Basharat Ali Shah under suspension and closed him to Rescue 15 with immediate effect due to misconduct and inefficiency while imparting official duties. He added Inspector Qaiser Niaz Gilani, who was serving as Incharge Security Branch, was posted as new SHO PS Margalla.

Similarly, more transfers and postings were also made by the SSP in Islamabad police. SHO PS Sabzi Mandi Inspector Ibrar Hussain was transferred and posted as Incharge Security Branch by the SSP, he said adding that SHO PS Karachi Company SI Imran Haider was also changed and posted as SHO PS Sabzi Mandi.

He said SSP issued orders of transfer of Incharge Watch and Ward PS Barakahu Inspector Zulfiqar Ahmed and posted him in Rescue 15.

Incharge Investigation Barakahu Inspector Shaukat Ali was transferred and post as Incharge Watch and Ward PS Barakahu, the spokesman said.

SSP (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed also transferred Incharge Watch and Ward PS Industrial Area Abdul Jabbar and posted him as Inchage Investigation PS Barakahu while Inspector Muhammad Ashraf, Incharge Investigation Wing was transferred and appointed as Incharge Watch and Ward PS Industrial Area. A notification was also issued by the SSP, he said.

On the other hand, Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan has issued transfer and posting orders of two deputy inspectors general of Prison Department here.

According to sources, DIG Prisons Rawalpindi Region Abdul Rauf Rana was transferred and ordered to report to Inspectorate of Prisons, Punjab, Lahore for further orders.

Malik Muhammad Shaukat Feroze has been appointed as new DIG Prisons Rawalpindi Region by the chief secretary Punjab, they said.