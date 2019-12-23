Share:

Pakistan is one of the most beautiful countries. Whenever we think about Pakistan then surely the terrorism, extremism, sectarianism, corruption, load shedding, inflation and many other issues. But, we have forgotten the beauty of our landscape. Pakistan is full of microblogging locations for tourism. The most beautiful place in Pakistan is “Nattar Valley”.

It is famous for its colourful character is situated at a drive of 2.5 hours from “Gilgit, Nellum Valley, Azad Kashmir it mostly known for Neelum Valleys of Azad Kashmir, Shangrila resort, Skardu it is in the central Valley of Gilgit-Baltistan and is famous for the beauty, serenity and wilderness, Gajal valley is located in near borders of China and Afghanistan is famous for its snow covered.

White places sewt is located in swat and is famous for its natural beauty and pleasent weather, Ghanche district Gilgit Baltistan is famous for beautiful landscape with high summits, flowing blue water and waterfalls and there are various places in Pakistan which are good for tourism. A great praiseworthy work is done by the government of Pakistan that everyone can come to see the beauty of Pakistan.

BANDAI ALI,

Turbat.