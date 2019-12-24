Share:

ATTOCK - Two women were axed to death and another critically injured by unidentified assailants here in the limits of Attock Saddr Police on Monday. According to police sources, three women, whose identity could not be ascertained yet, residents of Village Ghoramar were cutting wood for domestic fuel in nearby jungle when some unidentified assailant(s) attacked them with axe. As a result, all the three women received critical injuries.

On information Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the scene and shifted the injured women to DHQ Hospital Attock where two of them succumbed to their wounds while the third one is struggling for life in the hospital. The dead bodies have been sent for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police team reached the spot and started investigation. The police said that it is premature to say anything, expressing the hope that the culprits would be traced and brought the justice soon.