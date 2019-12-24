Share:

SIALKOT - Ms Kathleen McDonald, economic and political officer at US Consulate General Lahore, visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

She discussed in details the matters of mutual interest with SCCI officials.

On this occasion, SCCI officials gave them a detailed briefing about the socio-economic and human development of Sialkot on self help basis by Sialkot exporters, achievements, targets, future goals of Sialkot’s export-oriented industries.

Meanwhile, Sialkot region remained blanketed with dense fog due to which all the road, rail and air traffic remained badly halted and delayed here.

The entire Sialkot region was in grip of severe cold and dense fog. The cold winds also blew, which made weather much cold. All the trade, business, civic and social activities also remained paralyzed.

People preferably stayed indoor and enjoyed this foggy, cold and misty weather without having electricity and gas as well.