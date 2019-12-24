Share:

CAPE TOWN N - Vernon Philander has announced his intention to retire from international cricket after the upcoming Test series against England. “I would like to hereby announce that I will be retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the Test series against England,” Philander said in a statement. “I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey. It has been a honour and privilege to have played alongside the very best in the game as well as being part of the best Test team for a number of years. “My entire focus and energy at this time is to help the Proteas beat England which I am really looking forward to. Looking forward to seeing you all there.” The 34-year-old pacer made his South Africa debut in 2007 when he turned out against Ireland in Belfast in an ODI, and has since gone on to play 97 internationals for the Proteas. Most of those appearances have come in Tests – he has taken 216 wickets in 60 matches, including 13 five-wicket-hauls. As his career progressed, Philander also became a useful all-rounder – he has 1619 runs in Tests, including eight Test half-centuries, and has a chance to add to the tally during the England series. His Test debut was a memorable one. He took eight wickets across two innings, including an incredible 5/15 as Australia were bundled out for 47 in their second innings of a Test in Cape Town.