KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister on Law, Environment & Coastal Development and spokesperson for Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the institutions associated with history in our region especially educational institutions are our collective pride.

He was addressing as chief guest on the anniversary ceremony of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam at the Sindh Madarsatul Islam University, here.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had struggled to acquire a separate homeland for the Muslim of subcontinent as he was a lawyer as well as a political observer and his dream came true to have a separate state for the Muslims.

Wahab further said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was also a lawyer and has broad vision he had given Pakistan to a comprehensive Islamic Constitution 1973. In the Constitution, the democratic, economic and human rights of everyone are protected equally. It covered basic human rights under which the rule of law is prevailed at every level.

Wahab and Sindh Madarsatul Islam Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh cut the cake and Advisor Law has inaugurated the art exhibition depicting the many aspects of life made by the students of the University.

Talking to journalists, the adviser said that any protest by any individual or political party was basic right but judicial issues should be resolved in the court not any other places. Pakistan People’s Party is a true political party under Bilawal Bhutto leadership, was campaigning against this failed government and people were being aware of the hostile steps taken by PTI selected government it was using negative tactics at every level but Bilawal Bhutto had already decided to appear before the JIT, our party chairman and leadership were not afraid of these selective government’s actions, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto had reservations about receiving NAB notice because December 27 was the day when the first elected lady Prime Minister of the Muslim world and head of the Pakistan’s largest political party lost her life because she was pleaded case of people of Pakistan and that day every patriotic Pakistani mourned, but “Our job is to serve and to solve the problems of the people of the country, those who only criticise, they will never make the people happy,” he concluded.