Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Monday said that the World Bank is willing to invest in the PIA.

Talking in a meeting of the PIA’s Board of Directors, Arshad Malik said the administration of the PIA has managed to drop down the losses of the national flag-carrier, adding that two more aircrafts have been added in the PIA’s fleet.

The CEO PIA said the World Bank has showed its consent to invest in the Pakistan International Airlines, while several pacts of collaboration have been signed with banks.

During the meeting, Arshad Malik was briefed by the officials concerned about the reforms process in the PIA.

The meeting also approved the audit report and accounts of the airline for 2018.

Earlier, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines jacked up their fares for their domestic passengers.

After the revision of fares, a one-way trip from Karachi to Lahore, Islamabad will cost Rs 35,000 and while fare from Lahore to Karachi and Quetta has been increased by Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Similarly, the private airlines are charging Rs 36,000 for flights bound to Rahim Yar Khan Faisalabad and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a sudden increase in fares of PIA and private airlines caused difficulties for the people who have planned their journeys following winter vacations.