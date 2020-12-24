Share:

BAHAWALPUR - As many as 717,699 children under age 5 would be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from January 11, 2021. This was told in a meeting held here on Wednesday chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial at his office. Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that 1770 teams had been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams while five special teams had also been formed to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan, at river banks and of gipsies. As many as 3932 polio workers would participate in the drive. The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six Tehsil supervisors.

Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitisers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. He said that all-out efforts were needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.