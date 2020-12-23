Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two armed criminals opened indiscriminate firing on a police party busy in snap checking at Noora Road, in the limits of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

However, the cops remained unhurt. Police retaliated and shot and injured a criminal involved in a terrorism case. Weapons and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession, he said. According to him, a police party was conducting snap checking when two suspects riding on a motorcycle when cops signalled them to stop for body search.

The criminals opened firing on police party. The cops retaliated and shot and injured a suspect. The injured suspect was arrested and moved to hospital where he has been identified as Sher Afghan. The second criminal managed to escape from the scene.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar said the detained accused is involved in launching armed attack on police station Sadiqabad on December 13, 2020. A case under terrorism charges has also been lodged against accused, he said adding that a motorcycle and pistol was also seized from the accused. He said police made hectic efforts for nabbing the wanted accused. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of Sadiqabad police and SP Rai Mazhar for netting the attacker.

On the other hand, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has placed Police Post Incharge Qazian under suspension over his failure in controlling crime in his jurisdiction. The suspended cop has been identified as SI Saboor.

The city police chief also ordered SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed to pay a visit to Police Post Qazian and submit his report with CPO Office.