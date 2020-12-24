Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that socio-economic, employment and ground water impact of the Ghazi Baotha Hydro Power Project be assessed at the earliest as people’s lives and livelihood was directly attached to this project.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the issues faced by affectees of the Ghazi Barotha Hydro Project in the Parliament House, he said that ameliorating the hardships of the affectees of the project must be the priority of the concerned government agencies.

The NA Speaker stressed the need to increase quantity of water at the area as employment of major chunk of local population was attached with fishery and agriculture. He said that water availability to the affectees of Ghazi Barotha Hydro project was imperative, especially till this February as cultivation season would start. He also mentioned that ground water level was also decreasing in the area and directed to pace up the issue of establishment of water park. He said that the present 1000 cusec water was not up-to the local needs. He stressed the need to increase the quantity of water for agriculture and fishery needs of the locality.

Federal Minister for Energy Omer Ayub said that outcome and output of the project must be tangible in the area. He said that livelihood of the people, the areas affected and the changes in the local biodiversity should be closely studied and possible measures be suggested to ameliorate the negative impact of this project.

The meeting was also attended by Abdul Karim, Adviser to CM KP, Rangez Ahmed, Tehsil Nazim Topi, and Senior officers of Ministry of Planning Development, Water Resources, WAPDA and IRSA .