Dera ismail khan - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday ordered release of 11 suspected people charged in a case of attack on police in 2017.

The ATC in an order gave benefit of doubt to the 11 people, who according to prosecution were involved in carrying out attack on police party along-with other terrorists on April 21, 2017.

According to detail, on an intelligence-based report police led by SHO Saleem Ullah raided the house of an alleged terrorist in Kat Shahani area in the limit of University Police Station which turned into an encounter. As a result, two alleged terrorists Mutiullah Tareli and Kashif Jamal were killed in encounter with police. SHO Saleem Ullah registered a case with CTD police under Anti-Terrorism Act while nominating 11 accused persons in the attack. Five of the nominated accused were granted bail, whereas 4 of them were absconders.

The case was under trial in the ATC Dera Ismail Khan.

The court, giving benefit of doubt, acquitted all the accused in the case and ordered their release