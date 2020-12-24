Share:

ISLAMABAD-Beyonce is donating over $500k to families in danger of losing their homes after the federal eviction and foreclosure moratorium expires on December 26th.The diva, 39, announced the initiative via her personal website recently, explaining how her charity BeyGOOD has been committed to helping during the pandemic.After helping get people essential supplies and launching a Small Business Impact fund, the Queen Bey’s organization will now be giving $5,000 grants to 100 people facing foreclosure or eviction.’When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference,’ the statement read. Additionally, the charity launched the BeyGOOD Small Business Impact fund, which has given over 250 small businesses $10k grants.

The online application process opens January 7, 2021, with funds set to be disbursed later that month. A second round will open in February. Applicants must provide the necessary documentation to the NAACP.