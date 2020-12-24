Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) District Rawalpindi President Zubair Ahmad Khan and General Secretary PML Rawalpindi Fayyaz Tabbasum called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the speaker’s chambers here on Wednesday.

They exchanged views about national political situation and party’s reorganisation so far done in district Rawalpindi.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that the PML will fully participate in the local body polls in Punjab and preference will be given to personalities imbued with a spirit of service to the people.

He said that PML had already raised voice at every forum for meeting genuine demands of the farmers. “Making the farmers prosperous is the need of the time,” he stressed. Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi while expressing satisfaction over the district organisation appreciated both leaders’ performance.

Also, a delegation of Democracy Reporting International headed by its country head Javed Ahmad Malik called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and Provincial Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja here on Wednesday.

Delegation included Project Manager Quraysh Khan and Provincial Coordinator Summiya Yousuf whereas Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti and D. G. Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also participated in the meeting.

Speaker Punjab Assembly appreciated the performance of the Democracy Reporting international. During the meeting views were also exchanged about continuing working of Punjab Assembly after the Corona Virus situation.

Javed Ahmad Malik said that amendments in the Punjab Assembly Rules 1997 is a historic step credit for which goes to Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi. They appreciated the efforts of the Speaker Punjab Assembly and the Law Minister for making the PA committees more strong and effective and said that after the Corona, Democracy Reporting International will assist the assembly in the research. On this occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi pledged to make the assembly role more active.

Chaudhrys condole death of ex-MNA’s brother

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have heartily expressed sorrow and grief over demise of Mian Mohammad Nawaz, brother of senior PML leader and former MNA Mian Mohammad Munir.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi telephoned Mian Munir and conveyed condolence to him. He said that the demise of Mian Nawaz was a great shock for your and the entire family, may Almighty Allah grant solace and patience to all the members of the bereaved family. He said that the late Mian Nawaz was true lover of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).