ISLAMABAD-The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested two gangsters involved in bike lifting and drug peddling and recovered stolen motorbike, heroin as well as weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (investigation), Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Imran Haider, ASI Akram Ranjha along with others which nabbed two criminals involved in motorbike lifting and drug peddling. Police recovered stolen motorbike, heroin and weapons from their possession. The accused has been identified as Baber Khan and Waheed Khan. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of motorbike lifting and drug peddling in various areas of city. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.