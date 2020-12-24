Share:

LAHORE - While working from home, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday ordered strict monitoring of ongoing development schemes to ensure their timely completion in a transparent manner.

The Chief Minister directed that the Parliamentarians, Administrative Secretaries, Commissioners and DCs should regularly monitor development schemes in their areas and ensure that no compromise is made on the quality of development projects.

Usman Buzdar directed the concerned officials to check the standard of construction work and a formal certificate be taken about it.

He ordered that the divisional and district level monitoring committees should review progress in their areas and send their reports to the CM Office.

“The timely completion of the development schemes is imperative to facilitate the people and he would not tolerate any laxity shown in this regard”, he stressed.

He maintained that the monitoring of development schemes was aimed to ensure transparency as bungling was a story of the past. “No one will be allowed to plunder as development schemes are initiated with the hard-earned money of the people’’, he warned. Separately, the Chief Minister Wednesday said that he was feeling quite better now. He also asked people to remain careful in the second wave of corona pandemic.

“I am feeling better now and thankful to the people for their prayers”, he said.

Buzdar further stated that he was in self-isolation and taking complete care while performing important official assignments from home.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the citizens to take care as the second corona wave was dangerous.

He also stressed upon the Opposition parties to avoid holding public meetings as it was the time to jointly heal the wound of ailing humanity. “There is enough time for politics in future”, he suggested.

CM condoles death

of veteran journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of veteran journalist Abdul Hameed Chhapra.

In a condolence message, the CM expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family and said late Abdul Hameed Chhapra played an active role for the rights of the journalists. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity, he added.