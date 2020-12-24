Share:

KARACHI - Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 40 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,419 while 918 new cases emerged against 11,643 tests.

In a statement issued from CM House on Wednesday, he said that 40 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,419 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11,643 samples were tested which diagnosed 918 cases that constituted 7.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,264,519 tests had been conducted against which 207,407 cases were detected, of them 89 percent or 184,999 patients had recovered, including 807 overnight. The CM said that currently 18,989 patients were under treatment, of them 18,159 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres and 817 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 722 patients was stated to be critical, including 85 shifted to ventilators.

The statement says out of 918 new cases, 635 have been detected from Karachi, including 270 from East, 203 from South, 92 from Central, 29 from Malir, 19 from Korangi and 22 from West.

Hyderabad has 80 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 52, Kambar 20, Khairpur 10, Ghotki and Umerkot nine each, Badin and Larkana seven each, Dadu, Sujawal and Thatta six each, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Matiari and Tando Allahyar two each and Sanghar one case. The CM urged the people to follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).