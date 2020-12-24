Share:

LAHORE-The pandemic claimed another 44 lives in 24 hours, whereas 653 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 133,179 and total deaths were recorded as 3,732.

P&SHD confirmed that 360 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 83 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Attock,2 in Jehlum,2 in Gujranwala, 9 in Mandi Bahauddin,18 in Hafizabad,3 in Sialkot,2 in Narowal,1 in Gujrat,36 in Faisalabad,1 in Chiniot, 3 in Jhang,15 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,3 in Bhakkar,3 in Layyah, 22 in Multan,1 in Lodharan,1 in Vehari, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 6 in Bahawalpur,9 in Bahawalnagar,4 in Muzaffargarh,3 in Rahimyar Khan,2 in Rajanpur, 36 in Okara, 5 in Pakpatan and 7 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,329,163 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 121,112 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 244 hospitals across the province where 8,329 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 546 beds were occupied. The Punjab Health Department allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 341 ventilators were in use and 328 were spare so far. So far 2,778 front line healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 helpline on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged.