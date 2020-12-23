Share:

LAHORE-Diamond Paints and Habib Metro Lions carved out convincing victories in the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Wednesday.

Mir Huzaifa Ahmed excelled in the Diamond Paints’ impressive 9½-3 triumph over Guard Group in the first match of the day. Mir Huzaifa was top scorer from the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, with fabulous four goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani also played superb polo and contributed with a classic hat-trick and Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Mian Sadiq Rehman converted one goal each. From the losing side, Agha Adam, Taimur Ali Malik and Haris Haroon struck one goal apiece.

Habib Metro Lions prevailed over Barry’s and outscored them by 8-2½ in the second match of the day. Sheikh Muhammed Raffay and Mian Abbas Mukhtar were the heroes of the day from the winning side with an impressive contribution of a hat-trick each while Sheikh Muhammad Farhad converted a brace. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Ruelo Trotz banged in both the goals.

Sheikh brothers, Raffay and Farhad, from Karachi have expressed their excitement of playing polo in Lahore saying they always enjoy while playing the polo season in Lahore. “Habib Metro Bank has sponsored our team and we are grateful to them for their support for this game of kings and knights. Our team has won the last year’s Inter Club Polo event and this year too, we are hopeful of defending our title,” they asserted.