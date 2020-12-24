Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A disabled person has committed suicide by hanging himself over financial issues in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station premises. According to details, a disabled person namely Muhammad Abid s/o Gaiman Chandia resident of Noor Shah Talai Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area was facing financial crisis. On the incident day, he hanged himself after tiding with rope and committed suicide. The police handed over the body to heirs after postpartum. Police was investigating the matter.

Journalist shot dead

in Muzaffargarh

A local journalist was shot dead at Qasba Gujrat in district Muzaffargarh.

According to Mahmood Kot police sources, a journalist namely Malik Nizam Taani was standing outside his home when some unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire at him. Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries. He died on way to hospital. Journalists Associations of south Punjab strongly condemned the incident and demanded of Punjab government to ensure early arrest of the culprits.

speed breakers constant nuisance for motorists

A large number of speed breakers constructed illegally by people in alleys and roads have caused constant nuisance for traffickers, citizens demanded to remove them sharply from concerned locations. These speed breakers were also causing accidents on daily basis, said locals namely M Asif, M Sheraz, Rana Majeed, Abdul Ghafoor, Chaudhary Shakoor and many others while talking to media on Wednesday. They said the real purpose of speed breakers was to control accidents because of over speeding but here these breakers become a cause of accidents for not having visible to the drivers due to no reflector or paint upon them.

As a result, these caused accidents especially during night hours.

“Bike-riders slipped and fell off their motorbikes as they lost control when struck with the breakers suddenly,” they said. The passengers sitting into vehicles collided with its body as vehicles hit with spontaneous speed breakers built on roads, they added.

They were of the view that installation of reflectors instead of speed breakers would be a more viable solution to control speedy traffic. The citizens demanded of the authorities concerned to take notice into the matter, with eliminating them sharply from busy traffic places except of those which were erected officially to control the traffic speed.

Rs 450m to be spent to complete 228 development schemes

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen on Wednesday directed officials to complete spadework for in time completion of 228 development at a cost of around Rs 450 million.

Presiding over a district development committee (DDC) meeting, he asked executive engineers to personally visit sites for survey adding that no scheme would be changed at a later stage. He also directed finalizing estimates of those schemes that were pending so that all development initiatives could be completed by May 31, 2021 timeline. The 228 schemes for electricity, Sui gas, roads, drains, tuff tile pavement, and soaling would be carried out in constituencies in Muzaffargarh including NA-181, NA-185, and NA-186. In NA-181 constituency, Rs 70 million would be spent to complete 81 electricity schemes, and two schemes of Sui gas at a cost of Rs 80 million. In NA-185, Rs 25 million would be spent to complete 39 electricity schemes, and another Rs 125 million to complete 125 schemes of drains, soaling, tuff tiles, and roads.

In NA-186, Rs 50 million would be spent to complete 60 electricity supply schemes, and Rs 100 million to complete 21 schemes of drains construction, roads, soaling and tuff tiles.