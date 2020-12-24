Share:

Swabi - District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid on Wednesday held a meeting with local religious scholars and administrators of all religious seminaries (Madaris) and imams of local masajid in connection with the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

While talking with the local religious scholars and imams of masajid, the DPO urged them to fully implement the NCOC and health department’s SOPs, through which one could save himself from the corona pandemic. In the meeting a detailed discussion was also held on the implementation of corona SOPs while doing routine job, daily gatherings including the Islamic and other social gatherings.

The DPO said that threat of corona was increasing with each passing day, so in such a critical time the role of religious scholars (Paish Imam) along-with the state had become more important to protect the nation while fighting against coronavirus pandemic. He urged the participants that as precautionary measures ensure cleanliness of carpets in masajid or religious seminaries (Madaris) or Imambargahs, and prayers should preferably be offered on floor.