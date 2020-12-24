Share:

SWAT - District Public Prosecutor (DPP) Saeed Naeem khan on Wednesday presided over a monthly meeting to apprise the police officers on newly imposed acts and laws.

The meeting, held at the conference room of District Public Prosecutor Swat, was also attended by SHOs and investigation officers of various jurisdictions of the district.

The DPP highlighted the importance of prosecution role during the trails and discussed the newly implemented laws and acts in detail which were passed by provincial assembly regarding Child Protections Act, Juvenile Justice System Act and Control of Narcotics Act.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPP stressed the need to utilise modern technology and techniques for tracing out whereabouts of outlaws in order to apprehend them. “Every police station should ensure completion of its record, timely,” he said. He asked investigation officers to ensue the merit and transparency in investigation process and quick disposal of cases.