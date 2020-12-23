Share:

The surging of electricity prices has created myriad troubles for the citizens. Of late, the incumbent government, the PTI has hiked the price of the electricity tariff to 83 paisas per unit after consuming more than 300unit. Citizens are already facing inflation of other groceries and basic necessities of life. The increasing of power price is unbearable for the people particularly amid the era of the pandemic. People are already worried with their financial woes. This further hike is unacceptable.

The government must reconsider the upsurging prices of electricity and should make life easier for the people amid the coronavirus.

IRFAN RASHEED BALOCH,

Karachi.