LAHORE - Lahore Police will provide foolproof security to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-i-Azam Day. According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police Lahore (Operations Wing) Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday, Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide comprehensive security to the Christian community on the coming occasion of Christmas.

He said that more than 6,000 Police officers and officials will perform duty on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day this year. According to the devised Christmas security plan, more than 6000 personnel will be deputed at 623 churches across Lahore. They include all Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, Ashfaq Khan said. Lahore Police will follow the newly issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) given by IG Punjab Inam Ghani in letter and spirit in this regard, Ashfaq Khan assured. “We will ensure security of churches, markets and recreational places situated near Christian worship places,” he added. The DIG Operations directed the Police officers to implement the security plan for churches and parks under their own supervision by deputing snipers and commandos for the security of ‘A category’ churches. Ashfaq Khan said monitoring through CCTV cameras of sensitive churches, besides search and checking of citizens using walk-through gates and metal detectors will also be ensured. He said that three layers security would be provided to all the persons visiting churches on Christmas. Ashfaq Khan said that teams of Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Police Stations will ensure effective patrolling around the churches, Christmas Bazaars and residential areas of Christian community. Search and sweep operations are already being conducted on regular basis in and around churches and Christian residential areas.

Vehicles and persons are also being checked at Exit and Entrance Points of the city, he added.

He said that persons visiting churches on December 24th and Christmas Day to perform religious activities will only be allowed to enter after complete identification and thorough checking.

He directed concerned Police officers and administration of churches to ensure use of walk-through gates and metal detectors at churches premises.

He informed that volunteers nominated by churches administration have also been imparted necessary training at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh in this regard.

Snipers will be deputed on the roofs of churches to keep an vigilant eye on all the activities and parking will be restricted to 100 meters away from churches to ensure security, he added.

Ashfaq Khan further informed that additional force will also be deputed at parks and recreational places including 8 big parks of the city on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day.

All Christmas bazaars set up by District Government have already been provided complete security by Lahore Police.

Each and every concrete measure will be taken to make the religious ceremonies and activities of Christmas secure so that Christian community can enjoy their religious event peacefully.