Lahore - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the status and quality of services of Sehat Sahulat Cards as Punjab looks to cover entire population in two divisions at a meeting of the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, CEO Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, Khurram Lodhi and other officials.

The PHIMC presented their latest data analysis on the plan to scale up services from below poverty line population to general population.

The team also presented comparative analysis of global and regional models and the services provided under the current package in Punjab. Minister Health directed that the Program must move to next phase where general population may be covered starting from Sahiwal and DG Khan.

Based on the lessons learnt, the program shall be extended to the entire population of Punjab in one year. Health Minister said, “We are taking all out measures to provide universal health coverage to all population.

We are hoping to cover the entire population by December 2021. The quality of services is being regularly evaluated.

According to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are trying to provide maximum facilities to people.

Card holders can register their complaints at the helpline set up for the purpose.

More than 250 public and private sector hospitals have been empanelled across Punjab to facilitate patients. Patients can get free treatment, surgical and diagnostic facilities from these hospitals.

This is a milestone in healthcare system. We are making all out efforts to fulfill the promise of the government.” Health Minister congratulates newly promoted Professors

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid congratulated the new promoted Professors in BPS 20 here on Wednesday.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has issued notification of the promotion of staff from Associate Professors to Professors category.

Health Minister said that record promotions have been made in the last two years.

She appreciated Secretary SHME Nabeel Awan for expediting the process and ensuring its timely completion.