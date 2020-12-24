Share:

ISLAMABAD-Hira Ali, celebrity couturier and organic skin care expert has created a complete 360 beauty solution by re-launching IRIS Makeup and Hair Studio. After the launch of her organic skin care brand “Hira Ali Beauty”, the artist-turned-fashion designer is now ready to take on the beauty salon industry.IRIS has been providing beauty and spa services to its clients in Lahore since 2011. Established as a salon and spa, IRIS has an expertise in creating hair and makeup looks and at the same time offers spa services which include massages, facials manicures and pedicures.

To provide its clients with the highest quality services, celebrity hair and makeup artist Mohammad Usman, popularly known as ‘Usman - The Style Artist’, has also joined the IRIS team as the senior creative head for hair and makeup. Usman is a renowned beauty expert who has led and contributed to several editorial and commercial projects.