ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Information Technology (IT) and IT-related services exports have witnessed an increase of 51 per cent in November 2020, as compared to the corresponding month of the last fiscal year. Pakistan’s IT-exports increased by 38.9 per cent during the period July to November of 2020-21 on a year-on-year basis. This was informed during a consultative meeting of the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Mr Abdul Razak Dawood, with the Ministry of Commerce. The meeting was informed that, for the promotion of the IT sector exports, the Ministry of Commerce is actively engaging in a dialogue with the stakeholders of the IT sector. Pakistan is the new destination for startups venture capital as youth are engaged in entrepreneurship and geared to find innovative solutions. Growth in the domestic market will further ramp up exports in the coming quarters. As a testimony of this policy, the British American Tobacco (BAT) is going to set up its Business Shared Services organization hub—the BAT “Global Business Services” for the Asia Pacific and Middle East Region—in Pakistan. This will serve as a talent incubator and will give a boost to Pakistani IT exports. Business Shared Services are a specialised form of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). He was informed that the National E-Commerce Council (NeCC) has held three meetings so far to ensure the enabling environment for e-Commerce. During NeCC meetings, challenges faced by the private sector are discussed with all the relevant government institutions with regular follow up.