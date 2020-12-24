Share:

ISLAMABAD-Golden Globe nominee Jessica Alba flaunted her fit 5ft8in bikini body in a cut-out Genny bikini for a tropical-set fashion spread shot by photographer DjenebaAduayom.’The pandemic has forced me to be comfortable with things not being completely buttoned up, with allowing myself to not always have the answer, for mistakes to kind of stay as is,’ the 39yearold mother-of-three said in the January/February edition of Women’s Health.’It’s also reinforced that real joy comes from the moments when, you know, we’re playing a game with the kids at dinner, or when [my son] Hayes wants to show us his latest trick on the scooter, or from our family walks. That’s the stuff that truly matters.’ Fashion editor Kristen Saladino selected all-white clothing to better highlight the Getting Honest vlogger’s bronzed complexion.Make-up artist Aurora Bergere made sure Jessica was ready for her close-up and her loyal hairstylist Brittney Ryan coiffed her shiny brunette mane for the shoot.