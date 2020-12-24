Share:

KARACHI - With two stakeholders from Karachi sitting in the federal cabinet, MQM-P and PTI, the other political parties from the city have raised their concerns regarding approval of controversial census figures of 2017 from the top executive body.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has disapproved approval of population census report 2017 in federal cabinet meeting in which population of Karachi has been shown half of city’s factual population.

JI Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said it was deplorable that Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) only expressed its concern and this was sheer injustice to Karachi being meted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government and MQM that hold a major political stake from the city.

Karachi population is more than 30 million and there is a dire need to revisit population census in a transparent manner, he demanded.

The actual figure of population will help and work as a yardstick for genuine distribution of resources and will also help resolving multifarious issues of city as well, he termed.

Both the government and MQM have not played their respective due roles in solving problems of Karachi and are deliberately ignoring initiation of afresh population census, he deplored.

JI had meetings with Sindh Governor and Chief Minister on this particular issue but they could not perform in this direction to provide legitimate rights to citizens of Karachi, he added.

Furthermore, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal also slammed the federal cabinet’s decision and lashed out at MQM which is in the federal cabinet for accepting the cabinet decision by signing a worthless dissent note.

“MQM had run its entire election campaign on 7 million missing people of Karachi, knowing that the dissenting note never affects any decision of the cabinet, has not only acknowledged the decision of the census by submitting a mere dissenting note but became part of decision.”

MQM and PTI, which bagged seats from Karachi, have sacrificed the economic jugular of the country to safeguard personal vested interests. There is no doubt that the federal government has miserably failed on all fronts.

Addressing media outside an accountability court, the PSP Chief said that on the decision of the cabinet of which MQM is a part and parcel, preparations have been finalised to paralyze Karachi by shifting the PIA headquarters to Islamabad, which is unacceptable. Because of the MQM, the PTI-led federal government considers Karachi a conquered part.

He further said that the RAW agents whom the Foreign Minister and the DG ISPR shown to the world at the joint press conference confessed in their JITs that MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the facilitator in sending them to India for training while the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan cordially enjoy the company of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

PM Imran Khan has adopted a dual policy, NAB references are sent against political opponents but no reference ever came against former Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar who had always cried for non-availability of powers and resources, while corruption of billions of rupees in being unearthed with each passing moment.