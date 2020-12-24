Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members have decided to visit sites of the forest and wildlife activities to see on ground achievements of environment department in this regard.

First visit to be made of Garhi Chandan forestry and Peshawar Zoo as well as Hayatabad Industrial Estate to oversee the steps of the department for making Peshawar pollution-free city and devise more effective legislation thus required.

It was decided in the 2nd meeting of the Standing Committee on Environment Department in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that was held at Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi while besides MPAs Madiha Nisar, Sajida Hanif, Sitara Afreen, Humaira Khatoon, Shagufta Malik and Baseerat Shinwari, it was attended by Secretary Environment Shahidullah, DG Environment Muhammad Hanif and other high ups of the department and KP Assembly Secretariat.

The participants of the committee were briefed on the core functions and performance of the department. Senior officers of the department also briefed the committee on the questions moved by the MPAs. The chair underlined the need of mass awareness and promoting ecotourism in the province and ensuring more legislation and result-oriented steps for the purpose.