Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have recovered contrabands worth Rs991.72 million including 350 non-custom paid vehicles, foreign cloth, vehicles spare parts, mobile phones, and electricity appliances under Customs Act during the current year.

This was revealed in a video conference of regional police officers, with KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the chair. The RPOs briefed the IGP about the steps taken as per the Prevention of Smuggling Ordinance and Customs Act against the violators and arrests made in this respect.

The meeting was informed that police have also arrested 606 persons under the Customs Act. Similarly, under the Prevention of Smuggling Ordinance, KP police have recovered prohibited items worth Rs147.45 million which included flour, ghee, sugar, rice and face masks, etc and 85 persons were also arrested on violations of laws.

Appreciating the efforts of the police in curbing smuggling, the IGP KP said that the menace of hoarding and smuggling had shattered the economic fabric of society and directed the police high-ups to take more actions to curb anti-social activities.

He further directed to adopt stringent preventive measures as per the Anti-Smuggling Ordinance and Customs Act and come down hard on the violators.

CCPO visits Traffic HQs: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan on Wednesday paid a visit to Traffic Headquarters in Gulbahar for the first time after he took charge as head of the Peshawar police.

During his visit, he laid floral wreath on the martyrs’ emblem. On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed briefed the CCPO about the measures being taken to improve the performance of the city’s traffic police and anti-encroachment drives underway in various marketplaces of the provincial capital. He also witnessed the Google maps, cameras and other digital devices being used by the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

in the provincial capital. Later, the chief traffic officer presented a shield to the CCPO.