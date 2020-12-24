Share:

LAHORE - A special court on Wednesday convicted a man after finding him guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl in 2018. The court handed down life imprisonment on two counts to the man, besides imposing Rs 600,000 fine. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar, presiding officer of a special court dealing with gender-based violence cases, conducted the trial proceedings and convicted sixty-year-old Liaqat on proving guilt. The prosecution submitted a DNA report and other evidence against the convict during the trial. According to prosecution, convict Liaqat raped the minor girl in the limits of Manga Mandi police station, in 2018.