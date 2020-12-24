Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - A Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) lineman died on Wednesday after receiving a fatal electric shock from an 11 KV wire that he was trying to repair without safety measures. According to details, 40-year-old Muhammad Hanif, a resident of Ahmedpurlama, who was employed as a lineman in MEPCO, climbed a pole and started installing a jumper in Basti Bombay Shaheed area, some 50 km from here, he suddenly got in contact with live war and killed on the spot due to high voltage current. Upon receiving the information, the rescue personnel reached the spot, removed the body of Muhammad Hanif from the pole and handed it over to his heirs for burial.

According to sources, while working on main lines in Rahim Yar Khan district without safety measures there have been several tragic incidents of deaths of WAPDA linemen but despite this, security measures are not being ensured by MEPCO officials.