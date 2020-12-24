Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Local Government (LG) department has introduced the Quick Response (QR Code) system for issuance of important official letters/notifications/orders so as to curtail the practice of issuance of important letters with fake and forged signatures of the officials concerned.

A notification issued to this effect on Wednesday evening said that it had been observed that various letters/orders/notifications regarding transfers/postings/promotions/appointments with fake and forged signatures of the officers of Sindh LG department were being received in the department for verification. In order to curtail this practice, the LG department has introduced the QR Code system in the department for issuance of important official documents including transfers/postings/promotions/appointments and financial matters.

This should be monitored and managed by Mohammad Nawaz, an officer of (SCUG) LG department of Sindh. All officers concerned were directed to take stern compliance in the matter to avoid issuance of important correspondence without QR Code in future. Any order/letter/notification without QR Code would be treated as fake or bogus.