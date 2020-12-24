Share:

SARGODHA - District and Session Judge Khushab Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan on Wednesday awarded life sentence to an accused involved in a murder case in Nowshera police limits. Court sources said that on December 27, 2019 the accused Muhammad Idrees,r/o Khabeeki village had killed his aunty Ashra Bibi over family quarrel. Local police registered a case against the accused and presented challan in the court for trial. After completing arguments, the learned Judge awarded 25-year jail imprisonment along with fine amounting to Rs500,000 to the culprit as compensation money.