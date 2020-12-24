Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has said that amendments in NAB laws could be made in larger public interest through the parliament.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, he said that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will bring transparency, accountability and an end to money laundering in the country. He said it was mandatory to ensure legislation through the parliament.

Talking about the PDM and NRO-Plus, Shahzad Akbar said that in the issue of FATF implementation, the Opposition made a demand to the government and handed over a draft, in which 34 proposed amendments were presented jointly with consent of PPP and PML-N. He said on the proposed 34 amendments, the government held detailed discussions on technical points and other anomalies phase-wise.

He said the government informed the opposition that amendments in NAB laws could be made only in larger public interest through the parliament.

Akbar stated that the opposition wants to get relief on all the illegal assets, they compiled through corruption by robbing the state assets. He said that opposition proposed to refer any case less than Rs.1 billion to some other department except NAB. If anything like this is done, cases of Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Khawaja Asif, Shahbaz Sharif will be ended, said Shahzad Akbar.

He said, the opposition also presented proposed amendments to remove Benami from NAB influence. Similarly, opposition proposed that cases older than five years should not be probed through NAB, he added.

He said in this perspective, cases of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari could not be probed. He said another proposal forwarded by opposition in the draft was to make an end to the conditions of disqualification.

He said the opposition also suggested that NAB should not be allowed to bring evidences from other countries.

He said that on these suggestions the government made straight forward refusal and this was the basic reason behind the formation of PDM in the country and to blackmail the government.

He said Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala in multiple media talks has repeatedly called for Senate session and to summon the NAB Chairman before the Senate. He said that very simple is that he cannot use his public office for any personal interest.

He said Opposition wants to make Pakistan a banana republic. He said an investigation agency if produces anything in the court, you should challenge them in the court. He said one should not use Senate for their personal interests and the parliamentarians will not allow you make fun of the state institutions.

He mentioned that we are satisfied with the performance of NAB Chairman.

He also added that on the issue of exchange of prisoners, the agreement has been renewed while issue of Nawaz Sharif is a different case. Nawaz Sharif is on visit visa in UK and its tenure has come to an end.

He said we had an agreement with UK on deportation and it will be ended on 31st December. He also added that Pakistan has also pleaded UK to deport Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif case in UK is being reviewed, said Akbar while we have also talked with British authorities on another way of extradition.