LAHORE-Pakistan Navy Station Commander Lahore Commodore Nematullah called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed professional matters of Pak Navy during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday. During the meeting, Governor Punjab said that Pakistan Navy is recognized as a strong naval force in the region. He said professionalism of Pakistan Navy is a source of pride for 220 million Pakistanis.

He said India has always tried to conspire against Pakistan but the valiant Navy has always given a befitting answer to the enemy and reduced India’s pride to dust.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said the nation salutes the sacrifices of martyrs of Pakistan Navy. He appreciated that Pakistan Navy is working with the international navies to ensure peace and stability in the world waters. During the meeting, Commodore Nematullah said that officers and young men of Pakistan Navy are committed to defend the motherland till the last drop of blood.

Trade, economic activities to be promoted in Punjab: Aslam

Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 114th meeting of the board of directors of Punjab Small Industries Corporation on Wednesday. The meeting approved incentive package for setting up industrial units in different small industrial estates. The deadline ending on December 31, 2020, has been extended to 30-06-2021 for setting up industrial units by allottees in industrial estates under Small Industrial Estates Policy, 2019.

Under the package, the allottees completing their industrial units within the stipulated period will be given a 50 per cent discount in the admissible non-development charges. The government has provided the opportunity to plots allottees to set up their industrial units due to coronavirus and the plots will be cancelled in case of failure in setting up industrial units, the minister warned. The PSIC board also approved to establish a handicrafts development centre in Vohwa area of Taunsa Tehsil in DG Khan to train the local women.

The Minister directed to observe rules for hiring a consultant for an engineering consultancy in PSIC building and demanded to provide a performance report of the regional directors. The Minister emphasized that 100 per cent colonization of industrial estates is a policy of the Punjab government. It would promote trade and economic activities, he said.

He pointed out that an incentive package has been announced for the allottees of small industries estates and the industrialists can benefit from the Punjab Rozgar Scheme as well.

He further directed that private universities should also be included in the programme of setting up R&D centres in universities.

Additional Secretary Industries, MD PSIC and board members attended the meeting.

Urges use of modern technology to explore minerals

Aslam on Wednesday stressed the need for ensuring optimum use of modern technology to explore underground minerals.

He was chairing a meeting to review the performance of Mines and Minerals Department, exploration of underground minerals and leasing of sites here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) office. Secretary Mines & Minerals Department, head of monitoring unit, DG Mines, Experts and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Provincial Minister said that billions of rupees would be invested for setting up of new cement plants in Punjab and an effective policy would also have to be evolved for leasing out of minerals’ sites.

He said, cement was an exportable item, foreign exchange could be earned by increasing its production. He directed the authorities to encourage local manufacturing of soda ash.

Aslam said that destiny of the nation would be changed by taking full benefit of the hidden treasures under the earth.

He directed that the concerned department had to be deviate from traditional methods for exploring the minerals.

He added that the department must present an effective action plan in the next meeting to enhance the revenue, set goals and work hard to achieve them.

Secretary Mines & Minerals gave a detailed briefing about steps taken to explore and utilize natural resources.

He also informed the meeting about future action plan.