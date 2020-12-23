Share:

ISLAMABAD-NEPRA will conduct hearing on the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) petition for the increase of Rs0.5712 per unit and Rs 0.9582 per unit respectively for the months of October and November, under fuel price adjustment next week.

Interestingly the Energy generated in November was decreased by more than 25 per cent as compared to October but the transmission losses increased from 2.64 per cent in October to 3.26 per cent in November. In October the total energy generation was 10,242.98 GWh which was reduced to 7479 GWh. Earlier NEPRA had postponed the hearing on the CPPA petition for October and now the purchasing agency has filed another tariff petition for November, therefore it has been decided that hearing on both the requests will be held jointly on December 30, 2020.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had proposed an increase of Rs0.5712 per unit, under fuel price adjustment, for October 2020 for Ex-WAPDA Discos. For November, the CPPA has proposed an increase of Rs0.9582 per unit in the tariff. The petition for tariff increase for October and November 2020 filed by CPPA on behalf of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos).

For November the CPPA in its petition said, it had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs2.4877 per unit in November while the actual fuel cost turned out to be higher. Hence, it should be allowed to charge Rs0.95.82 per unit additional cost from consumers. Earlier for October, the CPPA in its petition said, it had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs3.7579 per unit in October while the actual fuel cost turned out to be higher. Hence, it should be allowed to charge Rs0.5712 per unit additional cost from consumers.

According to the data provided to NEPRA by CPPA, the energy generation in October 2020 was recorded at 10,242.98 GWh. The total cost of energy generated amounted to Rs42.191 billion. The total electricity sold to Discos was 9,972.12 GWh for Rs43.171 billion. The total transmission losses during October were to 2.64 per cent. The petitioner also sought Rs1.458 billion or Rs0.1423 per unit for previous adjustments. According to the data provided to NEPRA by CPPA, the energy generation in November 2020 was recorded at 7,479.40 GWh. The total cost of energy generated amounted to Rs25.595 billion or Rs 3.4221 per unit. The total electricity sold to Discos was 7,235.40 GWh for Rs 24.933 billion.

As per the data submitted by the CPPA the share of hydropower generation in November was increased to 39.98 per cent from 37.18 per cent in October. The share of coal-based power plants in the energy mix decreased from 18.70 per cent in October to 14.65 per cent in November. The cost of the coal-based electricity was Rs6.4738 per unit in October while in November it Rs 7.1045 per unit. The Power generated from furnace oil decreased from 154.47 Gwh or 1.51 per cent in October to 27.77 GWh or 0.37 per cent in November. The cost of the electricity generated from RFO also decreased from Rs12.1712 per unit in October to Rs11.7645 per unit in November. The share of gas-based electricity also decreased from 1145.33 Gwh or 11.18 per cent in October to 437.04 GWh or 5.84 per cent in November

The cost of the gas-based electricity increased from Rs6.7010 per unit in October to Rs 7.9930 per unit in November. The share of RLNG based power decreased from 2851.04 Gwh or 27.83 per cent in October to 1,913.99 GWh or 25.59 per cent in November. Nuclear contributed 714.56 Gwh or 6.98 per cent electricity to the system in October while in November its share was 663.30 GWh or 8.87 per cent. The electricity imported from Iran contributed 0.40 per cent or 40.56 Gwh in October while in November 33.45 GWh or 0.45 per cent in November. The cost of Iranian electricity was Rs10.0161 per unit in October while in November it was Rs 9.7570 per unit. Mixed energy contributed 0.23 per cent or 23.82 Gwh at the cost of Rs6.8712 per unit in October. In November Mixed energy contributed 0.35 per cent or 26.13 Gwh at the cost of Rs 6.9904 per unit. Solar contributed 0.59 per cent and wind 1.31 per cent electricity to the national grid in October while in November it has contributed 47.02 GWh or 0.63 per cent electricity. Bagasse contributed 0.22 per cent or 22.12 Gwh to the system in October while in November it has added 59.99 GWh or 0.80 per cent electricity.