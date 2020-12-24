Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday appointed the Managing Directors (MDs) of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and Sui Northern Gas Company Limited. The Establishment Division has issued the notifications in this regard.

According to notification, Imran Maniar has been appointed as Managing Durcetor/Chief Executive officer (MD/CEO) of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) under Petroleum Division on contract basis for a period of three years with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Ali Javed Hamdani has been appointed as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGCL) under Petroleum Division on contract basis for a period of three years with immediate effect.