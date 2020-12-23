Share:

Rawalpindi-The newly built Punjab Highway Patrolling post Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Kohlian Par has been made operational here on Wednesday.

PHP Regional Officer/Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Kiani made the post operational during a ceremony. The ceremony was attended by senior and junior officers of PHP and the post staff.

Addressing the ceremony, PHP Regional Officer/SSP Sajid Kiani said that the newly inaugurated Punjab Highway Patrolling Post Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Kohlian Par was included in first phase of the schedule finalised in 2004. He said with establishing the police post at Chakri Road, the travellers would be secured by the cops of PHP through patrolling round the clock. “The prime responsibility of PHP is to provide protection and safety to the road users on highways of province,” he said. He said the chief of PHP is committed to facilitate the road users by all means.

Earlier, a smart contingent of PHP cops presented a salute to Regional Officer/SSP Sajid Kiani upon his arrival at the police post. Later, SSP Sajid Kiani paid a visit to different sections of PHP post and was briefed by the staff about operational modules.