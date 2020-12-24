Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said complete safety of coronavirus vaccine is more important than its price. No compromise will be made on quality, he assured.

The federal minister took to Twitter on Thursday and told that the first cabinet committee meeting for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine was held on Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry said, “The import of the vaccine is a complex and important matter. The committee’s target is to procure the vaccine as soon as possible at cheap price.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 111 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 465,070. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,668.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,256 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 207,407 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 133,874 in Punjab 56,160 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,721 in Islamabad, 18,005 in Balochistan, 8,065 in Azad Kashmir and 4,838 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,783 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,419 in Sindh, 1,577 in KP, 398 in Islamabad, 211 in Azad Kashmir, 181 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,428,240 coronavirus tests and 37,173 in the last 24 hours. 417,134 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,361 patients are in critical condition.