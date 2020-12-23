Share:

ISLAMABAD -Norwegian ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen Wednesday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and discussed matters of mutual interests. Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Tabish Gouhar also attended the meeting, a news release said. The envoy apprised the minister of the ongoing Norwegian’s projects in the energy sector and deliberated upon the outlook of Pakistan’s emerging market and business opportunities given the newly approved Alternative Energy Policy.

The minister said Pakistan had embarked upon taping huge indigenous potential of renewable energy, adding the new Renewable Energy Policy would help provide more business opportunities to investors because of transparent policies introduced by the government.

He said the government had set an ambitious target to produce 25 per cent renewable energy by 2025, and 30 per cent by end of 2030 including 40 per cent share of hydel power generation into the energy mix of the country. Omar Ayub said that the government would induct renewable energy-based power plants by transparently holding open and competitive bidding.

He said the government would also encourage the transfer of technology in these projects as it was focusing on manufacturing and assembling of wind turbines and solar panels in Pakistan. The ambassador appreciated the new Renewable Energy Policy of Pakistan and expressed the hope that Norway would forge cooperation with Pakistan especially in that particular field.