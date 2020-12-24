Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday some forces want to destabilise Pakistan. Addressing a concluding ceremony of Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam Soharwardy RA in Multan on Wednesday, he said that the designs of these forces are being exposed time by time. He said that Pakistan has conveyed UN through a dossier about the conspiracies against Pakistan by some forces and a recent report by EU DisinfoLab exposing a disinformation campaign that was designed to discredit Pakistan. Later while talking to media persons, Qureshi said that the government is ready for dialogue with opposition parties but they would have to negotiate on national issues instead of cases. He said that PTI is a political party and we will face opposition agitation following the democratic norms. He said that the Opposition can hold public meetings, protests and rallies freely. Government and law enforcing agencies will not create any hurdle in this regard.