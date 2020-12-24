Share:

ISLAMABAD - Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has expressed confidence over combat readiness of the Navy.

He emphasized on strengthening maritime security and to effectively respond to any aggression against the country. The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

According to a Press release issued by the Pak Navy media wing, matters related to geo-strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.

Briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to the Naval Chief. While reviewing the continued deteriorating security situation in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIoJ&K), the forum reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

