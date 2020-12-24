Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 84 more people died of Coronavirus in the country during the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,142 people tested corona positive during this period after tests of 35,621 people were conducted. The figure of active Covid cases in the country stood at 462,814 on Wednesday morning while 415,352 people have recovered from the virus so far. With 2,142 new Coronavirus cases, the nationwide tally reached 462,814 while the death toll stood at 9,557 on Wednesday morning. According to the details, one more person died in AJK while the region reported 25 new cases, taking the tally to 8,040. According to the officials, one more person succumbed to the deadly disease, taking the region’s death toll to 211. As many as 757 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far with 97 recovering overnight in the region.

Balochistan reported 30 new Coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 17,980. The provincial Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 179 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 17,477 patients have recovered in the province so far. Another 10 people succumbed to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the death toll to 1,563.

According to the officials, 361 more people tested positive for the contagion to take the provincial tally to 55,811.

Gilgit Baltistan reported only one case of the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours and no new deaths, marking 10 days since the last virus-related fatality was reported in the region.



Meanwhile, Islamabad recorded 67 new infections, first time since October 26 that the capital has reported less than 100 daily cases. It has also recorded one more death. Punjab reported 653 Coronavirus infections and 44 more deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken Punjab’s caseload to 133,179 while the total fatalities have risen to 3,732, the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, the NCOC was informed that the government was in close contact with the leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers. The NCOC was told that the government is in close and consistent contact with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers including Chinese manufacturers.

In an update, the NCOC said the government is regularly reviewing all developments concerning the Coronavirus, including data from phase 3 clinical trials currently ongoing in Pakistan. With these steps, it said, the government will make a final decision about early availability of the vaccine for Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan also said that corona vaccine would be available in Pakistan by March next.

According to the officials, Pakistan has reported more than 4,000 recoveries overnight as total recoveries crossed 415,000. The country’s total recoveries from the Coronavirus have risen to 415,352 after 4,415 more people recovered, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. The portal also showed that 2,419 virus patients were in critical condition.