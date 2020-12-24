Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday summoned Indian Charge d’ Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register Islamabad’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on December 22, resulting in one death and serious injuries to three civilians.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons. In 2020, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3012 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 28 deaths and serious injuries to 253 civilians.

A foreign ministry statement said that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC on December 22, “50-year-old Khadeeja w/o Abdul Rahman, resident of Grid Janubi village embraced shahadat and 16-year-old Samar s/o Muhammad Azeem resident of Grid Janubi village, 18-year-old Aneela Kausar d/o Muhammad Pervez resident of Barmoch village, 04-year-old Muhammad Seemab s/o Muhammad Ramazan resident of Tanoon village, sustained serious injuries.”

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and were also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement added.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.